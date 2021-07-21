We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
NAMPA — Nampa Police officers shot and killed a woman Friday, July 16, after she fired at officers during a car chase, according to a department news release. The woman was identified as Dawn Simpson, 51, of Nampa, by the Ada County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.
Just after noon Friday, officers responded to a trespassing complaint in progress at the 3800 block of Teakwood Drive in Nampa, the release said. Officers confronted Simpson in the driveway of the home and told her to exit her vehicle multiple times, but she did not comply, the release said.
An officer attempted to open a door to the vehicle when Simpson "sped off and struck a patrol vehicle," the release said. Officers then pursued her to the 500 block of Mulberry Loop, the release said. She then pointed and fired her firearm at officers, who returned fire, the release said.
Simpson was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Nampa Lt. Eric Skoglund said four officers were placed on leave in connection with the shooting, and the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating, according to the Associated Press.