...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above
5000 feet MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Thursday. Snow will end from west to
east during the day, clearing the western Magic Valley and
Southern Twin Falls County zones last. Snow will end in Oregon
around noon PST.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A truck from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blocks Kuna-Mora Road after a train vs. SUV collision left one person dead on Tuesday.
Gary Baker, 67, of Meridian, was driving an SUV south and crossed the railroad tracks at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, in front of a westbound train, when the collision occurred.
Baker was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He died of traumatic blunt force injuries, the coroner’s report said. His manner of death was ruled an accident.
The crash, which occurred around 1:20 p.m., temporarily blocked Cloverdale Road and Kuna Mora Road, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.