Kuna roadblock.jpeg

A truck from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blocks Kuna-Mora Road after a train vs. SUV collision left one person dead on Tuesday.

 Sydney Kidd / Kuna Melba News

The man who died in a vehicle vs. train collision on Tuesday has been identified.

Gary Baker, 67, of Meridian, was driving an SUV south and crossed the railroad tracks at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, in front of a westbound train, when the collision occurred.

