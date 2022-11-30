SWDH 71620 (3).jpg (copy)

FILE — A Caldwell police officer sits inside a police vehicle.

 Idaho Press file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Caldwell Police shot and killed a man Saturday following an hours-long standoff.

Police were conducting a domestic violence investigation in the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue on Saturday morning when they discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home with a child, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments