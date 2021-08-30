We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Canyon County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of the man who was killed in last week's officer-involved shooting with Nampa police.
Vladislav Fomin, 53, of Nampa, was shot and killed late Thursday after he reportedly brandished a gun at Nampa Police officers. The incident was the third officer-involved shooting in Nampa and the second that resulted in a suspect's death in two months.
At least eight people have been shot and killed by the police in Idaho this year, according to a Washington Post database of police shootings and Idaho Press reporting.
NAMPA — A man is dead after reportedly brandishing a gun at Nampa Police officers Thursday night.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Critical Incident Task Force investigation remains ongoing, according to a news release from Canyon County.
Fomin was shot Thursday night after police received a call about a man with a gun in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Elder Street. The caller reported that Fomin was walking in the street and that when the caller drove in the area, Fomin took out a gun. Fomin then reportedly chased after the reporting party with the gun in his hand as they drove away.
Responding officers located Fomin about three blocks east in the area of Sherman Avenue and Banner Street. As officers approached Fomin, he reportedly pulled out a gun and officers fired shots striking Fomin, who died at the scene.