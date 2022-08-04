Lucky Peak water levels (copy)

The water of Lucky Peak Reservoir is at a high level along the shoreline, Friday, June 10, 2022. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Aug. 3 on KTVB.COM.

The 16-year-old who fell into Lucky Peak Reservoir more than two weeks ago has been found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies.

