The 16-year-old who fell into Lucky Peak Reservoir more than two weeks ago has been found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies.
The 16-year-old who fell into Lucky Peak Reservoir more than two weeks ago has been found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies.
The boy's body was found in the water near a dock, in the general area where he was reported to go missing, according to Patrick Orr with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
He was identified as Bobby Sichulailuck, of Boise, on Thursday by the Ada County Coroner's Office. His cause and manner of death are still pending.
The missing teenager was riding with another person on a watercraft in the reservoir when they were hit by a wave that caused the boy to fall into the water. According to the sheriff's office, the two people were not wearing life jackets.
The driver of the watercraft reportedly jumped into the water to rescue the boy, but was not able to locate him. Several people from a nearby boat tried to assist in looking for the teenager, but were unable to find him, as detailed in a news release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The water in the area where he was reported to have fallen in is very deep, with temperatures in the low 60s.
Dive teams with the Ada County Sheriff's Office searched the water for nearly a week after the teen went missing, suspending dive operations on July 25; however, Ada County marine deputies remained on lookout during their daily patrol.
The night the boy disappeared, deputies spent more than an hour doing rescue dives, but could not locate him. They ceased their searches around 11 p.m. that night and "transitioned to recovery" the next morning, according to the sheriff's office.
