BOISE — The Ada County coroner on Monday identified a 35-year-old woman who died Saturday after reportedly going under the water while floating the Boise River.
Ashley Surratt of Eagle died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner's release.
Dispatch received a call at 1:56 p.m. that day about a woman floating and unresponsive in the river, upstream from Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, the Boise Fire Department said in a Saturday press release.
Witnesses said her raft started losing air, and the woman was not able to exit the river. Some bystanders pulled her out of the river, beginning CPR. Boise fire and police arrived shortly after, and continued CPR.
Surratt did not regain consciousness and was taken to a hospital. She was not wearing a life jacket.
Surratt's cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner. Toxicology results are pending and may take weeks to return.
Fire officials reminded residents to always wear a life jacket on the river and try to stay in the middle away from hazards.
"If a swimmer has even a small problem, it is difficult to remedy that problem because the body becomes so cold that you lose the ability to swim," the release said.