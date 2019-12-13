Two Idaho women were killed Thursday morning when the car they were riding in rolled on Kuna Mora Road.
The victims have been identified as Kimberly Sue Holt, 49, of Carey, Idaho, and Crystal Ann Alarcon, 48, of Twin Falls, the Ada County Coroner's Office released Friday.
The name of the driver in the single-vehicle crash has not been released.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies investigated a crash that occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Kuna Mora Road. It appeared the driver, who was later transported to an area hospital, lost control while driving around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole.
Holt and Alarcon both died of traumatic blunt force head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Kuna Mora Road was closed for several hours near the Interstate 84 exit while deputies investigated. The road was opened in mid-afternoon.
