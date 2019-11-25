BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified a 17-year-old boy from Twin Falls who died after a weekend crash on Interstate 84.
Mayson Martinez died about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a news release from the coroner's office. He was involved in a crash about 4:55 p.m. on Interstate 84 near mile marker 93, according to the release.
Martinez was ejected when the vehicle he was driving rolled, according to the release.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. Martinez’s cause and manner of death are still pending.