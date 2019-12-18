BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified a Meridian woman police believe was the victim of a murder in Boise earlier this week.
The woman was identified as Darla Fletcher, 56, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
On Monday afternoon, police responded to a call for service at a home in Northwest Boise near the intersection of Bloom and State streets, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
The officers found a woman, later identified as Fletcher, dead at the scene. David Randall, 56, was also at the location and knew Fletcher, according to police.
Based on the evidence officers found, they investigated the incident as a suspicious death, according to the police department’s release.
Police arrested Randall on suspicion of first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon.
Randall was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Tonia Fleming, office manager for the Ada County Coroner’s Office, confirmed police allowed coroner’s office employees on the scene Tuesday morning, almost a day after officers first responded. Fletcher was pronounced dead at noon on Tuesday, according to the release from the coroner’s office.
Fletcher’s cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the release, and coroner’s office employees have not yet finished an autopsy. Police are still investigating the case, according to the coroner’s release.