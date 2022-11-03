Meridian Police patrol car file image

A Meridian Police patrol car in action Monday, April 14, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High.

Meridian teen killed by car - map

Recommended for you

Load comments