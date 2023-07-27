A boat, operated by underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston, is prepared to leave the dock for the recovery of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday.
Subscribe
The man whose body was recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir has been identified.
Rodolfo Thomas, 33, jumped into the water to try to help children who flipped over into the water while tubing on Sunday and didn't resurface. He was not wearing a life jacket.
The Ontario, Oregon, man died of accidental drowning, the Ada County Coroner's Office said in a Thursday news release. His body was recovered on Tuesday.
Underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston helped find Thomas's body, which was located 174 feet underwater.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.