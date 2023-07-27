Lucky Peak drowning presser

A boat, operated by underwater search and recovery expert Gene Ralston, is prepared to leave the dock for the recovery of a drowning victim at Lucky Peak Reservoir on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The man whose body was recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir has been identified.

Rodolfo Thomas, 33, jumped into the water to try to help children who flipped over into the water while tubing on Sunday and didn't resurface. He was not wearing a life jacket.

