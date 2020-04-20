BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash in Boise last week.
Weston Darfler, 30, of Boise died late Wednesday night in a Boise hospital, according to a news release from the office. He died of blunt force trauma he sustained during a motorcycle crash earlier in the evening.
That crash occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Emerald and Liberty streets, according to the release, when Darfler struck a telephone pole, according to the release.
Darfler’s death has been ruled an accident.