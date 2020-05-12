The Ada County coroner has identified a Boise man as the person who died in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Cartwright Road, not far from Hidden Springs.
Patrick Hickey, 51, was the driver and only occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to a news release from the office. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m., and the two vehicles struck each other head on, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. One of the vehicles caught fire, and the driver — later identified as Hickey — died.
The cause of Hickey’s death was traumatic blunt force injuries sustained during the collision, according to the coroner’s office.
Two people from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office reported last week. Deputies are still investigating the incident.