BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed Thursday in a Boise home.
The office responded just after 5:15 a.m. on Thursday to the 1900 block of Ancestor Drive in Boise, where John K. Baker, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the office. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds.
Police arrested Josina Regan, 45, of Boise in connection with the death, but made few other details about the incident public. On Friday she made her initial appearance in court and a judge set her bail at $1 million.
She is next set to appear in court Nov. 2.