BOISE — The Ada County coroner on Wednesday identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a home south of Boise.
Kuna residents Denise Morris, 50, and Russell Morris Jr., 51, died of gunshot wounds at the scene, where they were discovered Tuesday, according to the coroner.
They were found early Tuesday morning outside a home in the 16000 block of South Vista Avenue, near the Pleasant Valley/Kuna-Mora roads intersection, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies began their investigation just after 8 a.m. Tuesday after a passing school bus driver saw the two people on the ground and called 911.
Deputies arrived to find a man and woman lying on the ground with fatal gunshot wounds visible. No one else was at the home. Two guns were found at the scene, including one that appears to have been used in both fatal shootings, a sheriff’s office news release said.
Detectives found evidence that suggests the Morrises had an argument outside the home prior to the shooting, just after 8 p.m. Monday.