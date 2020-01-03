BOISE — The Ada County Coroner on Friday identified a 17-year-old boy who died after a car crash in the Boise foothills Thursday evening.
Skyler Johnson of Boise was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies believe the teen was driving west in a 1993 Honda Del Sol at about 6:20 p.m. on Cartwright Road near Pierce Park Lane, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The Del Sol began to spin out and a Honda Pilot traveling east on Cartwright Road struck the driver’s side of the Del Sol, according to Orr.
Both cars were badly damaged in the crash, and first responders took Johnson to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he died roughly an hour later.
Paramedics took the 74-year-old man driving the Pilot and a 73-year-old woman who was his passenger to the hospital as well. Both were treated and released, according to Orr.
The coroner’s release lists Johnson's cause of death as traumatic blunt force injuries, but his manner of death is still pending.
According to Orr, the Del Sol had studded snow tires, although investigators are unsure if this played a role in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.