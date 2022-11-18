Four-Dead-University-of-Idaho

Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek.

 Nicholas K. Geranios / AP Photo

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred, the Latah County coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.

Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

