Four Dead University of Idaho

Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at a residence near campus. 

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Following Wednesday’s autopsy of the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday near campus, the Latah County Coroner confirmed the cause of death was murder by stabbing.

“It would have had to been a large knife,” coroner Cathy Mabbutt said Thursday about the murder weapon, which has not been found.

Originally published Nov. 17 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

