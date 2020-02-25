A 71-year-old Boise man who died after a trip to Asia earlier this year did not have coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, confirming preliminary test results.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention test confirmed that Frederick M. Gilbert was not infected with novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to an Ada County Coroner's Office news release.
Gilbert was pronounced dead Feb. 9 at his home in Boise. He hadn’t been seen for several days, and the Boise Police Department had completed a welfare check on him, the coroner's office said in a Feb. 12 release. The coroner’s office was dispatched after the check.
Gilbert had recently traveled to China and India, the release said, and on the evening of Feb. 5 he arrived back in Boise from Los Angeles, having originally left from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China. Because of that, the Ada County Coroner’s Office coordinated with Idaho’s Central District Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test Gilbert for coronavirus and influenza. Both tests were returned negative.
Gilbert's death was determined to be natural and related to a cardiovascular issue, according to the coroner's office. There was no evidence of foul play or injury.
The coronavirus outbreak has affected over 80,000 people worldwide and has killed more than 2,600, largely in China, The Associated Press press reported Monday.