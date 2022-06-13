Originally published June 13 on KTVB.COM.A man who police say killed two people and injured four others during a shooting spree in October 2021 killed himself, according to the Ada County Coroner’s office in records obtained in a public records request by KTVB.
Jacob Bergquist, 27, fired gun shots throughout Boise Town Square mall and continued shooting at officers outside the mall last October. According to the Boise Police Department, an officer who fired back at Bergquist watched him hide behind a dumpster and later heard a shot fired; but it was unclear who fired the shot, and Bergquist’s cause and manner of death were not released to the public.
Bergquist died by suicide via a gunshot wound to his head, the coroner’s report says.
Bergquist died at the hospital on Oct. 26, 2021, one day after the shooting.
Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard at the mall; and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles, who was shopping at the mall, were killed by Bergquist, police said.
Background
Boise Police, Boise Towne Square security, and Idaho State Police were all familiar with the gunman before the deadly rampage, according to law enforcement records.
Bergquist was convicted of felony retail theft in Illinois and had a misdemeanor drug possession charge in Wisconsin. On his now-deleted YouTube channel, Bergquist posted videos about how he was a felon who owned guns and strongly advocated for the restoration of felons’ firearms rights. He also described himself as disliking Hispanics.
On March 7, 2021, police received a call for service from Walmart in Meridian about Bergquist carrying a firearm in the store.
Bergquist, an employee at the Walmart, was openly carrying a gun while shopping at the Fairview Avenue store, Meridian Police Department spokeswoman Kelsey Johnston said.
“A manager at Walmart requested that Bergquist remove his firearm per store policy and Jacob became verbally abusive to the manager and then left the store,” Johnston said in a statement.
Staff at the Walmart called Meridian police to report the incident, and a responding officer found Bergquist in a nearby parking lot. Bergquist was not arrested or charged, but was given a warning and told not to return to the Walmart, police said.
Boise police also recorded multiple interactions between law enforcement and Bergquist while he was openly carrying a gun in Boise last spring.
At least two officers referred police reports to the Ada County Prosecutor’s office to determine whether Bergquist, a felon, was allowed to possess a firearm. ISP also asked the prosecutor’s office to look into Bergquist after a trooper came into contact with him at the Statehouse in April.
According to a police report, Bergquist walked into the Capitol with a gun, and told people he was a convicted felon but was allowed to own guns in Idaho. He requested to interview Gov. Brad Little to get his thoughts on felons owning guns.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said the office could not take any action against Bergquist for carrying a firearm because the Illinois theft was not on the list of felony convictions that prohibit firearm possession under Idaho law, as outlined in Idaho Code Section 18-310.
