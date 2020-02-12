BOISE — Cause and manner of a Boise man’s death are still pending, after officials say his body tested negative for coronavirus and influenza.
Frederick M. Gilbert, 71, was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, according to an Ada County Coroner’s Office press release. Gilbert hadn’t been seen for several days and the Boise Police Department had completed a welfare check on him, according to the release. The coroner’s office was dispatched after the check.
Gilbert had recently traveled to China and India, according to the release, and on the evening of Feb. 5 he arrived back in Boise, from Los Angeles, having originally left from Shanghai-Pudong in China. Because of that, the Ada County Coroner’s Office coordinated with Idaho’s Central District Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test Gilbert for coronavirus and influenza. Both tests were returned negative.
“However, due to the condition of the decedent and in an abundance of caution, additional tests are being requested through the CDC,” according to the release. “Additional testing will take up to 10 days.”
No other cases of suspected coronavirus have been reported to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, according to the release. The office will release more information as it becomes available.