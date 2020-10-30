BOISE — As veterans facilities in Boise see a major COVID-19 outbreak, officials are pleading with Idahoans to wear masks in order to help the state’s aging veterans survive the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So far, 214 patients of the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, including 13 who were are hospitalized there as of Wednesday; eight patients have died since March. The VA also has reported 65 infections among staff. The center serves 40,000 veterans in the region.
At the state Veterans Home in Boise, 17 active COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents to date, and two have died; 14 staff members have been infected. The home currently has 88 residents.
“It’s been challenging,” said Marv Hagedorn, head of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. “We have to take care of each other until we can get a vaccine out to take care of the vulnerable. We have to do this.”
Dr. Andrew Wilper, chief of staff for the Boise VA Medical Center, said, “We activated our surge plan last week. That means we pull staff from other areas, and making additional beds available for COVID cases.”
Wilper said his engineers determined late this week that a mobile intensive care unit or field hospital wouldn’t be feasible here, given the dimensions of the site and the weather concerns in Boise in the winter. Planning for the later stages of the surge plan is focusing on taking over an entire wing of the hospital and converting current exam rooms and other spaces into units for acute patient care. That could add 80 or so beds, he said, and double to triple the VA’s capacity for acute care beds.
“When do we hit that button? When do we make the call for help to come to Boise? We’re not quite there,” he said, “but it’s definitely something we’ve been talking about.”
Wilper said the Boise VA is currently in Stage 1 of its surge plan; that wing-takeover move would be Stage 4.
VA staff offered the use of its parade grounds to the state if a field hospital is needed, though that’s not currently being actively discussed. The governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee this week pulled $15.6 million from previously allocated funds that weren’t spent, to hold for possible use for a field hospital or mobile unit if needed.
Alex Adams, CFAC chairman, said, “We have had some conversations about temporary facilities in Magic Valley and Kootenai County, so we just want to make sure we start bringing back some of the resources so we have money to do those, in case we have to augment hospital beds, like field hospitals or other temporary medical facilities. We’re not at that point yet; we’re just insuring we have maximum flexibility.”
The Boise veterans home has particularly struggled with staffing, with many staffers working double shifts as others were out for quarantine, Hagedorn said. The home called the VA for help, and on Thursday, the VA dispatched more than a dozen nursing staff to help out at the Veterans Home, which is a state-run operation located adjacent to the VA’s grounds in Boise.
Rising numbers of staff members both at the veterans home and at the VA are missing work because they’re quarantined due to exposure, both Hagedorn and Wilper said.
“We are short,” Hagedorn said. “They don’t even have to be positive. We can have a staff member who might have a family member that tests positive — we don’t want ’em in the home. We keep ’em out, to try and just keep anyone who has the virus out of the home.”
Wilper spoke out at Gov. Brad Little’s news conference on Monday about how COVID-19 is impacting Idaho veterans.
“One in 10 Idahoans is a veteran,” he said. “Tens of thousands of veterans receive their medical care through the Department of Veterans Affairs in our state, including at the Boise VA hospital. One-third of our staff at our hospital are veterans themselves.”
“These men and women are special, our veterans,” Wilper said. “They are our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and today many of them are elderly. They are at risk from a new enemy, an enemy that is killing hundreds of Americans every day.”
“The rights and freedoms we have in this country were earned and paid for through the sacrifice of whose who served in the U.S. military,” Wilper said. “We live in a country where you can choose whether to wear a mask, because someone was willing to die for you to have that freedom. That same person who helped to protect that right needs your help protecting them.”
He urged Idahoans to “demonstrate loyalty to them and demonstrate our respect for the sanctity of their lives by washing our hands, wearing masks and avoiding large groups while we work toward a vaccine and better treatments for this disease. They need us to do this for them, not because we must, but because we choose to.”
Hagedorn recalled an experience three months ago when he entered a Garden City business wearing a mask, and another customer chastised him “about how foolish I was.”
“I said, ‘I take care of veterans and I don’t want them to get sick,’” he said. “All we’re asking is that people recognize that some of us are in contact with vulnerable people. We just ask that people recognize that.”
He noted that the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, which has 120 beds and a current patient count of 88, is the largest skilled nursing facility in the state.
The VA has had to increasingly pull resources from its regular operations, from eye-care clinics to routine medical care, as it’s coped with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. Veterans who have been waiting since the start of the pandemic for non-emergency care, from colonoscopies to joint replacements to dental procedures, were just starting to be seen again, but the new surge in cases in Idaho has forced the VA to “hit the brakes,” said Joshua Callihan, public affairs officer for the Boise VA Medical Center.
Those veterans have been “waiting for a long time now (for those services),” he said, and they’re “going to continue to wait.”
Wilper added, “We of course triage them, so people who have disease management issues can get in, but if you need, like, a routine exam for new glasses, that will be delayed.”
The Boise VA has implemented a stringent screening program, in which anyone entering its grounds is pulled over and asked a series of screening questions regarding possible COVID-19 infection. Those with symptoms are sent into a tent for a coronavirus test on the spot.
The state Veterans Division, which operates veterans homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello, has spent millions on upgrading the heating, ventilation and cooling systems at the homes to increase infection control, and even substantially modified the plans for the new veterans home that’s under construction in Post Falls to address infection control.
“We have special air cleaners, basically virus killers,” Hagedorn said. “We have the rooms at a lower pressure than the rest of the home,” for better ventilation and air exchange. “We have UV lighting in all the common areas of the homes to exchange the air and kill viruses that are in the air.”
So far, a few staffers have tested positive for COVID at the other two homes, but no residents.
“I attribute the success in both Pocatello and Lewiston to not just the air-handling systems but also the staff and their attention to detail and focus on cleanliness,” Hagedorn said. “That is doing great things for us.”
At all the homes, anyone entering goes through screening beforehand in a separate unit with separate ventilation.
“If they don’t meet the screening criteria, then they don’t come into the building,” Hagedorn said.
Wilper, a fourth-generation Idahoan who holds degrees from the University of Washington and Harvard and has been with the Boise VA since 2008, said COVID-19 is “threatening our ability to maintain hospital operations.”
“This spreading infection not only means filled in-patient beds but also closed clinics, with staff and patients on home quarantine interrupting and delaying medical care,” he said. “We are in a battle with COVID-19, and we cannot surrender to this virus. In Idaho, we must recognize that our actions or lack of action will result in the infection and death of our countrymen.”