Water pours from a spout at Orah Brandt Park’s splash pad on Wednesday, July 27, in Nampa.
As the summer heads down the stretch run of August, Canyon County has designated several locations as cooling sites.
Temperatures are forecast to return to triple digits by the early next week in both Caldwell and Nampa.
CALDWELL
The following Caldwell locations are available as cooling sites:
O’Connor Field House at the Caldwell Event Center will be opened as a backup cooling site should these facilities see an overwhelming demand.
NAMPA
These locations have water stations and bathrooms available for public use and will be available until further notice, according to e city of Nampa press release.
