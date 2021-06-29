NAMPA — Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, two volunteers filled a 5-gallon jug with ice water. They wheeled it on a cart from the kitchen of The Salvation Army's Community Family Shelter in Nampa to a table. They set aside glasses next to the jug for people to drink the cold water.
For the previous two weeks, the Community Family Shelter was only open daily until 1 p.m. because of coronavirus protocols. Before that, it was only open for people to come in, eat a meal and then leave. Since Monday of this week, it’s been open until 5 p.m., a result of the region's ongoing heat wave.
“We understand their situation and they don't always have a place to cool down,” Shelter Director Katie McMurray said. “We can be that place for them.”
As temperatures hover around triple digits this week, shelters and community centers around the Treasure Valley are opening to people seeking to cool off.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecasted five 100-degree days in Boise from Wednesday until Monday, which is 15-20 degrees warmer than normal. The service called the blistering heat dangerous.
Because of the change to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning just this week, McMurray said she wants to tell more people about the new hours and hopes it leads to more people taking advantage of them.
“A lot of our clientele are already an underserved and marginalized population,” the shelter’s Development and Public Relations Director Margie Potter said. “So we want to make sure that The Salvation Army is there to support anybody who has a need to get out of the heat.”
The Community Family Shelter in Nampa also extended shower and laundry hours because of the heat.
PATH Program Specialist Kira Hurt works at the shelter and said that on hot days people often “come in miserable and the first thing they say is, 'Ah, it's cool in here.'” She also said some people with cars have been running out of gas because they’re using the car for its air conditioning.
The shelter is seeking donations for bottled water, Gatorade, sunscreen and towels. Volunteers are also wanted to help distribute those items and oversee the list of people waiting to shower.
Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise is similarly looking for donations and volunteers.
Earlier this week, Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers asked Duane Anders, the lead pastor at Cathedral of the Rockies, if the church could be used as a cooling center. Anders said yes and set up space in the building that was already cool.
On Monday, only a few people showed up, Anders said. On Tuesday, there were about 25 people in the four-hour window the center was set up. Heading into Wednesday, Anders planned to expand the hours to noon to 7 p.m.
“Imagine what it’s like for our friends that are experiencing homelessness that have no place. … What’s it like to live in this 104 degree heat all day? It’s brutal,” Anders said. “Most of the health agencies are saying if you can, find a way to cool down. We’re glad to be one of those spaces folks can come and a safe space. Come and cool down for a few hours and hopefully it makes their day better.”
Interfaith Sanctuary also is running buses from the shelter to the Cathedral of the Rockies. The buses are leaving Interfaith Sanctuary at the top of each hour starting at noon until the cooling center closes.
Peterson-Stigers said she's concerned about the heat in particular this year because a lot of people have become homeless only recently.
“They're hanging on. They're trying to figure out how to get housed again without having to be homeless,” Peterson-Stigers said. “They are in their cars, they're in their RVs, they're couch surfing. They don't have a lot of places to be during the day. We just need to help educate them that we're here and that there's resources for them”
Peterson-Stigers said having partners such as Cathedral of the Rockies can save lives.
Heat is the top cause of weather-related deaths in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The service recommends staying hydrated with frequent sips and avoiding the sun outdoors between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.