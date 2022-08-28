Meta in Kuna

This aerial rendering shows what the $800 million, 960,000-square-foot Meta data processing center in Kuna will look like.

 Submitted Photo/Idaho Commerce

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents.

Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city, residents gave myriad reasons why they opposed the idea. And the consolations of a new water treatment facility and funding for public services from Meta were not enough to sway those who felt ire toward the project.

Kuna Meta announcement

Kuna Mayor Joe Stear discusses the building of a new Meta data center in his city during a press event in downtown Kuna in February.
Large facility for Meta, parent company of Facebook, coming to Kuna

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments