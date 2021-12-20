BOISE — Concern has been building over the controversial sponsor of Boise State University’s upcoming bowl game, the Arizona Bowl, which will be broadcast solely by sponsor Barstool Sports online and not shown on television.
CBS, which broadcast the Arizona Bowl last year and had done so since 2017, declined to carry it with Barstool Sports as the sponsor, USA Today reported Friday. The Dec. 31 matchup between Boise State and Central Michigan will be the first major college bowl game in at least 40 years that will not be shown on traditional television, cable or satellite TV channels, the newspaper reported.
Tucson.com reported in August that the local county commissioners voted to pull nearly $40,000 in funding for the game and have the county’s name withdrawn from the game’s website. The commissioners cited statements by BarstoolSports.com’s founder, Dave Portnoy, including a 2010 social media post that said, “Though I never condone rape, if you’re a Size 6 and wearing skinny jeans, you kind of deserve to be raped, right?”
The site features photos of scantily clad women, racially charged language and sexually explicit humor. Portnoy may “potentially” be among the voices on the bowl game broadcast, bowl Vice President for Communications Eric Rhodes told the Idaho Press on Monday. “We haven’t announced the broadcast team yet,” he said.
Mike Sharp, BSU spokesman, said in an email Monday, “Fans will be able to watch the game on broncosports.com and the broadcast will be held to the same FCC guidelines as any other bowl game.”
“The Mountain West, like all conferences, contracts with bowl game partners, which then contract with title sponsors,” Sharp wrote. “These title sponsorships are approved by the NCAA and the bowl. Institutions do not choose their bowl game.”
Even before the teams that would play in the bowl game were announced, concerns about BarstoolSports.com were being aired. On Nov. 14, the San Diego Union Tribune quoted San Diego State University Athletic Director John David Wicker on the prospect of SDSU potentially landing in the Arizona Bowl this year, saying, “We’ve definitely had some staff people that have voiced their very strong opinion that they do not in any way, shape or form appreciate what Barstool is. The way they talk about women and things like that. I would definitely have to agree with a lot of their sentiments.”
After that, San Diego State earned a bid to play in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.
Sportico reported in July that Barstool CEO Erika Nardini said in an interview, “We’ll cover the game in a way that is completely unique, and uniquely Barstool.”
Rhodes, the spokesman for the bowl game, said, “We’ve had some questions about it. Before we signed Barstool, we vetted it with our conference partners, with the MAC and the Mountain West and the NCAA, to make sure everyone was fully on-board with this partnership. That included some meetings with the conference presidents. We got full approval from all three.”
He said FCC regulations that cover football bowl game broadcasts will apply. “So it’s going to be a professional-level broadcast, absolutely family-friendly,” he said. “Some people may have worried about cursing or whatnot, but it’ll honor the tradition of football broadcasts.”
Among those expressing concern locally are BSU’s former president, Bob Kustra, who retired in 2018 after 15 years of leading the university; he’s the former GOP lieutenant governor of Illinois. Kustra sent out two tweets about the issue over the weekend, including one saying, “Just hard to believe that the Mountain West accepted this bowl game,” and another linking to an Idaho Statesman editorial headed, “Boise State football shouldn’t be associated with the ugliness of Barstool Sports.”
Kustra told the Idaho Press on Monday, “I think the Mountain West has to take a very serious look at the process it goes through in deciding what bowl to play in. I don’t know what they knew when they committed to this bowl, but they need to go back and create a process for bowl selection that would catch something like this. … I think it has to be at the conference level where the responsibility lies.”
At Central Michigan University, the involvement of Barstool Sports drew concerns at a Dec. 7 Academic Senate meeting, at which faculty members worried it could “send a mixed message to prospective students,” conflicting with the university's efforts to support victims of sexual assault and other stances, reports CM Life, the campus student media outlet.
Tom Scott, sports columnist for Idaho Press news partner KTVB and former longtime BSU sports public address announcer and sportscaster, said of Barstool Sports, “I knew that they were just kind of out there tweeting inflammatory stuff, but I had no idea. … I didn’t know how bad Barstool was. And boy, they are out there.”
“It is too late to bow out of the bowl game,” Scott said. “They’ve got to play the game, but hopefully they’ll do it with blinders on.”
In his “Scott Slant” column at KTVB.COM on Monday, Scott wrote, “Maybe it’s time for Bronco Nation to get this one from Bob Behler and Pete Cavender on the radio.”