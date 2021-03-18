BOISE — After much debate, the Idaho Senate on Thursday narrowly killed SB 1108, the controversial and much-amended bill to limit the growth of local government budgets in fast-growing areas of the state.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s sponsor, said, “This bill is a little bit like part of a puzzle. It does not solve all the problems with the property tax. There are a number of things going on with the property tax, and this addresses one particular piece.”
The bill’s budget limits were aimed reducing property taxes. Uncertainty about the bill, which is at least the third version introduced this year and has already been amended twice, changed through a “trailer” bill, and delayed multiple times in the Senate, prompted some local governments to halt development approvals, including a six-week moratorium imposed on annexations in Meridian.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, speaking in support of the bill, said, “Some have said, well, this really doesn’t give a property tax decrease to homeowners, but it does … taper the rate of increase” in local government budgets, he said. “It’s just a help, it’s not a permanent solution. It’s just a help.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, debating against the bill, said, “My city tells me that it will result, for property taxpayers in that jurisdiction, in $13 across the board (in savings). I’ve seen my property taxes go up 30% in a year. And that’s on top of a similar increase over the last couple of years before that. Our property taxes, exorbitant doesn’t even begin to describe what they are. People are losing their homes. People needed a property tax cut, they’ve needed it for at least three years.”
He noted that people can see higher taxes as a result of “relative rate at which my property or my neighbor’s property will increase or decrease in value.”
“People where I live and people all across the state could see property tax increases as a result of this legislation,” Burgoyne said, “because it does nothing to stop the vagaries of our system from working these unfairnesses between property taxpayers. We need real property tax relief. We need 50% property tax relief in our state. We don’t need a bill that says to us that we’re going to cap the amount of money that can come from new growth.”
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, also debated against the bill. “I will rebut the premise that local government engages in excessive spending,” he said. “I know my cities in my county, I know my county, my fire district. These are all elected officials, and they’re good conservative folks,” who are “trying to squeeze every last little bit out of that budget.”
“The benefit here is minimal compared to the large impact on the local government budget,” Lakey said. “I think this bill causes more problems than solutions.”
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, speaking in support of the bill, said input has been sought from cities and other local governments. “Until the first version of this bill came forward, there was very little of that engagement,” she told the Senate. “But as soon as there were words printed on the page, they came out to complain, to say, ‘That won’t work for us.’”
Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, said senators should be asking themselves this question: “Whether we are trying to reduce residential property taxes, which is something residents have been asking us to do for so long, or if we want to cut local government budgets, their ability to address our housing crisis or address the growth that we will experience whether or not we want this to happen.”
She said with the Treasure Valley’s explosive population growth, cities ranging from Kuna to Meridian to Nampa to Middleton, where she grew up, are having to “annex more and more property, requiring them to pay for more sewer, water, fire protection and police, and we are basically telling them, ‘Sorry, guys, you can’t have money to do that.’”
“I agree that the growth we’ve been experiencing is painful,” Rabe said. “Being from this area, it’s difficult for me to even be able to live here in Boise, the place where I was born. … But we can’t slow growth in our population. They’re going to keep coming here.” She said, “Water, police, fire – that’s what new construction pays for.”
She contended that the “root of the problem” is that the Legislature capped the homeowner’s exemption from property taxes in 2016, just as Idaho home values began to soar. That caused the overall property tax burden to shift more to homeowners, while other types of property didn’t increase in value. “We need to address the shift first, which is our job,” she said.
Rabe also said the Treasure Valley is experiencing an increase in crime along with its population growth. “Our local governments need more money to put to fire, to put to police,” she said. “They have told us again and again … that this will disable them from putting the boots on the ground that they need to respond to crime. And we’re telling them, ‘Sorry, you can’t do that.’ I’m just having a hard time understanding why.”
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said, “This bill is not a fix-all for property taxes.” But he supported it, saying, “Reason tells us the economies of scale, when you add additional homeowners and tax base, it should either maintain or lower our taxes. Our taxes should not be rising beyond the amount that’s reasonable. And this bill is one step in the right direction.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, spoke emotionally of the recent fire in her district that destroyed a workforce housing development. “The 45 firefighters who are at the building for five hours, trying to protect Hailey … several of them walked up to me and said, ‘I’m priced out and I can’t stay, and I don’t know what to do.’ This is a big issue, people. And we need to do a better job.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “Property taxes in Ada County are astronomical, really, and we’re pricing Idahoans right out of the ability to buy a home. I’ve seen my son’s property tax go up $1,800 in the North End in one year. That’s incredible, and we’re talking young families. And this restricting a city’s budget will not result in any decrease in the property taxes. What we’re going to see is probably a decrease in services that we desperately need at the rate we’re growing. And so this is not the answer.”
The bill would have restricted local government budgets from recognizing above their existing 3% budget-growth cap all of the new revenue that comes in from new construction or annexation; after the latest round of amendments to the much-amended bill, that was set at 80% that could be recognized in the budget. Early versions set the percentage at 75% or 50% in certain circumstances.
It also would have required a two-thirds vote of the people, in a May or November election, for any taxing district that planned to increase its budget by more than 4% from one year to the next if it also took “forgone” revenue from past 3% increases it didn’t impose; that 4% figure was counting everything, including the forgone revenue, new construction and annexation.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said, “I know this isn’t a permanent fix, I know it’s a complex issue … and I was against this bill until the amendments, but I have come to a place where I can support this bill.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, told the Senate, “This has been the best debate I think we’ve had, I appreciate it. … This is actually a more simple concept for me, and that’s because this is the No. 1 issue in my district. … We have to put our heads together for our citizens and our local governments to find real relief. This is a Band-Aid when we need a tourniquet.”
After the Senate’s roll call showed the bill had been narrowly killed, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, who was watching from the gallery, said, “It was a nail biter. It was very stressful, this process, as the ramifications for the city are significant.”
Kling was joined in the gallery by Nampa fire and police officials, along with the mayor’s entire teen council, which was observing the Legislature for the morning.
“The reason taxes are high is because our assessed values have skyrocketed,” Kling said. “We need to address the real problem.” She said what would really help would be to increase the homeowner’s exemption and the “circuit breaker” tax break for needy seniors, and to amend the state Constitution so annual increases in assessed values could be capped, for example at 5% a year, then market-adjusted when the home sells.
“Even if it’s a constitutional amendment, let’s do the heavy lift and the hard work to do what’s right for our citizens,” she said.