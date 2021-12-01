Morgan Wallen, the country singer who drew criticism for saying the N-word earlier this year, announced his upcoming tour recently with a stop in Nampa.
Wallen, 28, will be a controversial guest for the Ford Idaho Center, whose website lists his appearance for Sept. 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, according to the venue’s website. Wallen is going on a multi-city tour starting early next year.
“Here we come,” Wallen wrote in his Twitter announcement. His representatives did not return a request for comment.
Ford Idaho Center General Manager Andrew Luther declined to comment on the decision to bring in the controversial singer but said he thought it would be a very highly attended show. Wallen has previously announced tour dates in Idaho.
Wallen was a contestant on The Voice in 2014, and later rose to fame in country music. His album, Dangerous: The Double Album was the No. 1 album in America for 10 weeks earlier this year.
His sales surged after TMZ first released a video of him saying the N-word while returning home with friends.
But other consequences were swift: Cumulus Media, SiriusXM, Pandora, iHeartMedia and Entercom pulled Wallen’s music from their radio stations. Wallen’s record label, Big Loud, indefinitely suspended his contract. The Country Music Association made Wallen ineligible for individual artist categories at the CMA Awards.
After the video’s release, Wallen apologized and said he had been on hour 72 of a 72-hour bender. He said he had accepted invitations from Black organizations and decided to go off the grid.
“Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made,” Wallen said in a video posted to Instagram. “But I’m certainly going to try.”
Wallen returned to singing in May, when he performed at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville. TMZ reported later that month that he had not followed up with the Nashville NAACP after an initial phone call.
His songs were quietly added back to radio airplay over the summer.
Wallen did an interview with Michael Strahan in July about the incident, where he disclosed he had said the N-word prior to that night in February. He also said he had met with the Black Music Action Coalition and others and checked himself into rehab.
“I was around some of my friends. We say dumb stuff together,” Wallen told Strahan. “In our minds, it’s playful. That sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from. And it’s wrong.”
Idaho’s most recent concert controversy came over the summer, when some Kootenai County residents expressed outrage at a scheduled performance of renowned rapper Nelly during the North Idaho State Fair. Some complained about the message of Nelly's music.