BOISE — The Boise police union on Thursday issued a statement claiming that violence during Tuesday night’s downtown protests “was not limited to any one group.”
That interpretation of events is in contrast to a statement Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued on Wednesday, asserting the Black Lives Matter protest would have been peaceful “if not for the efforts to intimidate, and potentially incite additional violence, by counter protesters.”
“We hold a slightly different view of what happened at the rally on Tuesday evening,” Detective Chad Wigington, President of the Boise chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, is quoted as saying in the union’s press release. “There were multiple bad actors at the event on Tuesday, which were not limited to counter protestors. We also contend that there were very few violent incidents and that most attendees at the rally exercised restraint when their tempers flared.”
The protests shut down Capitol Boulevard Tuesday evening. The event was initially a Black Lives Matter rally, although counter protesters, a few of whom displayed Nazi imagery, outnumbered the Black Lives Matter crowd. The Boise Police Department on Wednesday confirmed it officers broke up “several” fights, but did not make any arrests. Officers are following up on reported incidents though, the department tweeted.
“Tuesday’s rally was attended by three general groups: Black Lives Matter protesters calling to defund police, a large number of “counter protesters,” who were every day Idahoans showing their support for police, and a third group of people who protested against the Black Lives Matter group,” the release continues. “The third group included some antagonists who did not seem to have the same goals as the counter protesters who peacefully gathered to ‘Defend Police, not Defund Police.’”
Many people who attended the protests Tuesday night took to social media, sharing videos of fights and shouting at the event. Others shared accounts of how they’d been the targets of racial slurs or violence, and some wrote about violence or aggression they’d witnessed.
Wigington is also quoted as saying: “We are and will continue to remain unbiased when we, as police officers, help to facilitate the exercise of Constitutional rights,” said Wigington. “We value the role we play in bringing the community together and keeping our community safe. We will continue to remain neutral and fully investigate any acts of violence, as we have sworn an oath to do.”
The Boise chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers has roughly 275 members, all of whom are active members of the Boise Police Department.