NAMPA — The Nampa School Board voted to continue negotiating a proposed contract for board Clerk Krissy LaMont at a special meeting on Monday night.
Under LaMont’s proposed contract, she would earn $72,000 per year for 30 hours of work per week. LaMont’s predecessor, Tammy Wallen, earned $8,567 per year for an average of less than 10 hours of work per week. Wallen resigned in December.
After Trustee Brook Taylor provided background on the process of creating the contract and the role LaMont plays, the board heard comments from the public, including a handful of district employees and former board trustees. Many commented on the pay being higher than the previous clerk’s. Afterward, Board Chairman Jeff Kirkman suggested making LaMont an interim clerk and opening the position to others in the community, though the board did not move to do so. The board also discussed fine-tuning LaMont’s contract, both the pay and terms, resulting in the motion to continue negotiating.
The motion, made by Trustee Mandy Simpson, included agreeing to pay LaMont for the hours she has already put in at $18.75 per hour, or roughly the rate earned by the former clerk, Simpson said.
Early in the contract discussion, Simpson said she could understand why the district’s patrons might be surprised by the $50 per hour rate proposed in the contract. It can take the board years to approve even small increases in funding, she said, citing that it took the board three to four years to approve a less than 0.5% increase in cheer and dance stipends.
“I would tell you right now, if funding was different, yes, let’s pay every single person what they deserve,” Simpson said. “It’s really hard for me to go from just under $9,000 to a $72,000 contract,” she said, drawing applause from the audience.
LaMont was appointed clerk at the board’s Jan. 18 meeting, but the proposed contract has brought questions from the public about the pay and hours the role would entail. The board is allowed to appoint a clerk without posting the job, unlike other positions in the district, Taylor said at Monday’s meeting.
In late February, former Executive Director of the Idaho School Boards Association Karen Echeverria wrote an email to the board, which she forwarded to Idaho Education News, questioning why LaMont uploaded a letter of recommendation from her to the agenda for Monday's special meeting without her permission, as reported by Idaho Education News. The letter had been removed by the morning, according to Idaho Education News.
Echeverria hired LaMont to work as a trainer for the school boards association, and worked with LaMont for all but three months of LaMont’s seven years with the organization, according to Idaho Education News. Echeverria left the organization in the summer, and LaMont left in September.
Echeverria wrote the letter for LaMont in support of her being recognized in the 2019 “Accomplished Under 40” contest overseen by the Idaho Business Review. Echeverria cited LaMont’s “poor judgment in the intervening years since I wrote that letter” as the reason why she would not recommend her now, according to Idaho Education News. In her letter to the board, Echeverria wondered whether the authors of the other letters of recommendation posted to the online meeting agenda were asked for permission to use their letters.
At Monday’s meeting, Taylor explained that she asked LaMont to post some letters of recommendation to the online agenda to illustrate LaMont’s qualifications. Taylor also expressed disappointment that Echeverria reached out to the media about her concerns with the use of her letter.
“I offered to reach out as I thought I would explain to Ms. Echeverria why (the letter) was there,” Taylor said. “The next morning I called and she had already gone to the news.”
There were nine letters included in the packet for Monday night’s meeting. Two letters recommended LaMont for the Accomplished Under 40 award. Six of the letters recommended her to be a school board trainer. One letter is not associated with a specific award or position.
LaMont was hired just after the swearing in of three newly elected board members, Kirkman, Taylor and Tracey Pearson, and the position was not opened to applications from the wider public, according to Idaho Education News.
LaMont spoke about her qualifications at Monday's meeting, too. She said she has eight years of experience training school boards, superintendents, district staff, and charter staff in Idaho, Alaska, Oregon, and Texas on topics such as open meeting law and conflict of interest, she said.
In October 2021, LaMont pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, and in April 2022, she will face trial for petit theft, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
LaMont addressed the charges at Monday’s meeting, saying they don’t preclude her from serving as board clerk.
“Firstly, the misdemeanor that I plead guilty to does not disqualify me from being hired with your district, nor would it disqualify me from holding an Idaho teaching certificate,” LaMont said. Of the petit theft charge, LaMont said, “I am innocent until proven guilty and I expect those charges to be dropped.”
Nearly all of the public comment about the proposed contract centered on LaMont’s proposed pay and details in the contract.
Rex Burmester, a former school board trustee, encouraged the board to make aspects of the proposed contract more specific.
“It’s vague in general, in my reading,” Burmester said, pointing to sections on professional equipment, professional development, and expenses. “The district would seem to have no way to resolve conflict should it arise.”
“Further, the contractor, not the district, completely controls the means, the manner, and the methods through which services are delivered,” Burmester said. “I think that’s abdicating just a little bit too much responsibility and power, in my opinion.”
Pete Koehler, former district superintendent, said he was “floored” when he read the clerk’s proposed pay and expressed concern that it would not be well received by other district staff.
“What isn’t out there is an understanding of why the money that’s being spent is being spent,” Koehler said.
Heather Pruitt, a paraprofessional in the district who is working toward her teaching certificate, said the contract caught her off guard because the position was not posted for anyone to apply.
“It goes against the grain and it feels like a smack in the face to us that have to go through that process of being vetted and being given the opportunity against multiple people for the same position,” Pruitt said.
The acceptance of the contract could hurt employee perception of the district, said Jamie Hazen, a teacher with the district.
“There have been years where we have not settled contracts … and just to see an outside salary go from peer to peer, I agree that it will hurt employee morale,” Hazen said.
Many patrons expressed support for the trustees, even if they had critiques about the proposed contract.
“I echo appreciation for your volunteer service,” said Jean Mutchie, former Nampa city councilmember, but she expressed concern about the cost of the contract to the district.
“To say this position does not carry overhead is simply not true with a request for space and supplies, all at a cost to taxpayers,” Mutchie said.
Following the comments, Kirkman shared his own thoughts, saying that while the rate seemed high and could be negotiated, it would be good to pay LaMont for the hours she had already worked. He also suggested a “curveball” of opening the position to the broader public, a process through which LaMont could still be considered for the position, he said. After discussing billing processes, the board moved to pay LaMont at the previous clerk’s rate, $18.75 per hour for her work so far, and to continue negotiating the contract.
The board also voted to pass a stipend to bring interim Superintendent Gregg Russell’s stipend in line with former Superintendent Paula Kellerer’s salary for the next 18 months, until his contract ends. Russell earned $136,637 per year as the assistant superintendent, and the stipend on top of his existing contract, which expires in June of 2023, will bring him to Kellerer’s $152,957.
The board will hold a special meeting during the week of March 7 to interview candidates for the board seat vacated by Mike Kipp in January. The district received three applications for the Zone 2 seat and did not attempt to narrow the candidates at Monday’s meeting.