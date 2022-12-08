Michael Vaughan03.JPG

Signs posted around Fruitland advise community members of missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, seen here on Thursday. Michael was reported missing on July 27, 2021. 

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published Dec. 8 on KTVB.COM

The Fruitland Police Department announced Thursday that it used ground-penetrating radar and human remains dogs in another yard, but that no additional evidence was found in the ongoing search for 6-year-old Michael Vaughan. 

Michael Vaughan suspects

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff, center, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Fruitland. Also pictured are persons of interest related to Vaughan’s disappearance, clockwise from top left: Sarah Wondra, Adrian Lucienne, Brandon Shurtliff and Stacey Wondra.

