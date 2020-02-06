BOISE — A construction worker was injured Thursday morning after a wall collapse at a construction site in downtown Boise.
The man appears to have minor injuries after the collapse near Jefferson and 1st streets, the Boise Fire Department tweeted just after 8:30 a.m. Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, confirmed the collapse happened on the site of St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center’s downtown expansion. According to the department’s tweet, the man is being hoisted out of the site with a construction crane.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.