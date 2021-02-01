BOISE — Construction on a gate on Table Rock Road at the intersection of Alta Via Court will begin this week.
The Table Rock Mesa parking area has been closed off to vehicle access since last spring in response to vandalism, trespassing, illegal parking and disruptive social gatherings.
The city of Boise and the Ada County Highway District, with input from community partners, determined a gate would be the best long-term option to address the impacts to public access and public safety.
The gate, expected to be operational in early April, will be open sunrise to sunset to allow for limited vehicle parking.
Visitors can continue to access Table Rock at the two trailheads associated with Table Rock trails: the Old Penitentiary trailhead and the Mesa Trailhead adjacent to Warm Springs Golf Course.
Boise and ACHD officials consulted with the Idaho Historical Society, the Idaho Department of Lands, homeowners in the area and nonprofit organizations about the issue.