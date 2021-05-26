BOISE — In March, when Boise State University announced it was suspending dozens of diversity courses after receiving a complaint that a professor shamed a student for being white, state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, posted on Facebook that the move amounted to an admission of "systemic Social Justice/Critical Race Theory problems on campus and how some students are being targeted."
The complaint — filed by an anonymous, non-student community member — became political fodder for conservative lawmakers and the Idaho Freedom Foundation in a campaign to eliminate funding for public schools. Nate advocated $18 million be stripped from BSU's budget — the Idaho Legislature settled on a $1.5 million decrease.
But the complaint was unfounded, according to an independent investigation by Boise law firm Hawley Troxell, the results of which were released Monday.
“No students who participated in the investigation reported that they were ever forced to apologize for the color of their skin,” the report said. “Nor did any student report being personally singled out for their skin color or being subjected to taunts, name-calling, or other degrading behavior from an instructor or other students based on their skin color, beliefs or ideas.”
Further, the investigators suggested, after interviewing 30 students, the complainant and administrators, there was no evidence prohibitions of HB 377, an anti-indoctrination bill passed by the Legislature after the investigation commenced, would have been violated had they existed at the time.
In a Tuesday email to the Idaho Press, Nate — one of dozens of Republican lawmakers who supported higher education budget cuts — cast doubt on the investigation, suggesting it lacked independence, was incomplete and its methods were biased. In an online statement, posted Tuesday, the Idaho Freedom Foundation made similar claims. Both Nate and the libertarian think tank doubled-down on charges of indoctrination.
"BSU still has a blind spot with regard to (critical race theory) on campus," Nate said in the email. "It is a systemic problem, baked into the curriculum and campus culture."
On Wednesday, BSU President Marlene Tromp told the Idaho Press in a video call she's "very proud" of the wrongly accused faculty member for the way they handled the situation, and "grateful we don't see evidence of indoctrination."
"We don't want any of our students to feel alienated in our classes," she said.
After nearly two years of criticism from Idaho lawmakers over BSU's diversity programs, Tromp still doesn't understand what exactly is meant by "critical race theory," "a very big and complex" academic field.
"There's this body of literature which I can read, but I'm not sure, from that body of literature, what it is they're concerned about," Tromp said.
Critical race theory is an academic movement that seeks to understand and address how racism and inequality influence U.S. institutions and society. But in recent years it's become a catch-all term used by conservatives to signify leftist ideology.
Christopher Ruso, an anti-critical race theory activist, who was recently hailed by the Idaho Freedom Foundation as a "venerated scholar who inspired President Donald Trump to ban (critical race theory) trainings at the federal level," on March 15 tweeted that the goal of his activism is to turn the critical race theory "toxic, as we put all of the various cultural (insanity) under that brand category."
"The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think 'critical race theory,'" Ruso said in the tweet. "We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans."
When asked for evidence of critical race theory being a "systemic problem" at BSU, Nate pointed to department descriptions — Criminal Justice and Theater, specifically — as well as the existence student equity and gender equity centers and a 2020 blog post by the Idaho Freedom Foundation that suggested a BSU professor offered tips for students engaging in protests against police brutality. Lastly, "there are activities and actions supportive of (critical race theory) actions" on campus, Nate said.
"(Critical race theory) actions are anything associated with perpetuating the (critical race theory) beliefs that there is always an aggrieved minority being oppressed by a powerful majority and that all institutions need to be viewed through the lens of race, sex, and power," Nate said in the email. "Also, claiming anyone who disagrees with the Marxist ideology of (critical race theory) are themselves racists or supremacists."
Tromp said such criticisms are a relatively recent development. The "language of diversity" present in the foundations courses has been there for a decade, she said. As for race and equity programs, those represent a "slice" of services available to BSU students, she said; other programs, for example, are geared toward veterans, students from rural backgrounds and first-generation students.
But some students report BSU isn't meeting their needs, Tromp said. That's why the university plans to assess student evaluations of the diversity courses, while the recent attention presents an opportunity for teachers and administrators to "grow as a university."
"We've literally watched the ground shift beneath our feet," Tromp said. "We used to not have to say aloud, 'You're welcome to think whatever you want to think in class,' because that was implicit in university education. Now we feel like we need to make that really clear to our students, that we're going to teach some information that they're responsible for learning, but they have a right to their own mind, every student does."
Additionally, the school is launching the Institute for Advancing American Values, a program meant to affirm free speech as a an ideal "fundamental to the academy."
"What we want to say is we're committed to the whole range of our students, we're committed to academic freedom, and our students have an enormous amount of choice about the kinds of classes that they take," Tromp said. "They have the choice to express disagreement in the classroom and be a part of those dialogues."