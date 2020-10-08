BOISE — The Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund recently published a bilingual website page, Idaho 2020 General Election Guide or Guía de elecciones generales de Idaho 2020, that offers a bilingual voter resource guide for the Nov. 3 election.
The guide is available at wevoteidaho.org.
“We want to make sure all Idahoans have the resources they need to vote,” said Antonio Hernandez, voting rights coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, in a press release. “Our bilingual general election guide includes important voting deadlines, frequently asked questions and links to the IdahoVotes.gov website.”
Roughly 123,000 Idahoans are Spanish speaking, and according to the last Census data, 39% of them Spanish-speakers do not speak English “very well.” Hernandez expects to see that number increase after the 2020 census is complete.
Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund will be conducting nonpartisan voter outreach, including phone banking and radio public service announcements, to Idahoans prior to the election.
The League of Women Voters has candidate surveys available in Spanish at vote411.org/ballots.