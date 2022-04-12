BOISE — Idaho’s 2nd District congressman and his GOP primary challenger are each claiming that they’ve been more supportive of former President Donald Trump than their opponent, engaging in campaign mailers and TV ads in a sort of “who’s the Trumpiest” contest.
In a campaign mailer sent out across the 2nd Congressional District this week, GOP Rep. Mike Simpson’s campaign altered a photo to depict primary challenger Bryan Smith in a “#NEVERTRUMP” hat and proclaimed, “Bryan Smith donated money to President Trump’s opponents. He even opposed Trump when he became the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention.”
Not mentioned: That Smith was a pledged delegate for Ted Cruz at the convention, required to cast his vote for Cruz, who had won Idaho; while still at the convention, he and fellow delegate Doyle Beck posed with a “Trump” sign and threw their support to Trump as the nominee.
Also, while Smith donated $500 to Rand Paul and $1,000 to Cruz in 2015, he contributed $12,900 to Trump in 2020 and was a Trump delegate that year.
In a TV ad airing in the Twin Falls and Idaho Falls TV markets, Smith says of Simpson, “RINO Mike Simpson? He called Trump unfit to be President.”
Simpson made those comments in October of 2016 after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump boasted about groping women, and declined to endorse Trump that year.
Not mentioned: Simpson later became a Trump supporter based on Trump’s policies in office, defended Trump and twice opposed his impeachment, and both endorsed and was endorsed by Trump in 2020.
“I support him, and I appreciate the hard work that he’s done,” Simpson told the Idaho Falls Post Register in May of 2020.
“We’re seeing both candidates really attacking the other for not supporting Trump enough,” said Boise Sate University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler, “and also trying to demonstrate how they think they’ve been supporters of Trump.”
That may be because the former president is seen as “a litmus test of candidates and their support and alignment with the Trump direction of the Republican Party,” she said. “Both of these campaigns are really … digging into presidential primary politics from 2016. For that to be a focus in a 2022 congressional primary race is kind of fascinating.”
Trump took 59.2% of the vote in Idaho against Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016, who polled just 27.5%; in 2020, Idaho voter support for Trump swelled to nearly 64% against current President Joe Biden.
Both campaigns are following a common practice in campaign ads and mailers, Kettlersaid, of starting with a tiny grain of truth, and then presenting it ways that can be misleading.
For example, Simpson’s flyer this week uses part of a quote from Smith from a 2016 Post Register article, in which he said, “Donald Trump wasn’t my first choice, and he wasn’t even my 16th choice…”
Left out was the rest of the quote, in which Smith told the Post Register, “but he is the nominee. I will be supporting him.”
Smith, in an earlier campaign mailer, used a similar tactic to level two charges against Simpson: That he “made millions on the public payroll,” implying possible corruption, and “opposes term limits.”
Smith says he supports term limits and has signed a pledge to support changing the U.S. Constitution to include them, but he isn’t placing any term limits on himself, and won’t say how many terms he’ll serve in Congress if elected.
On the “millions,” the current salary for a member of Congress or senator is $174,000 a year. Simpson is in his 11th term in Congress, meaning he’s serving his 22nd year in the U.S. House. The salary was $136,700 when he first was elected in 1998. Even if he’d never gotten a raise from that initial level, he’d have earned more than $3 million in salary over those 22 years.
Smith maintained his claims in his flyer and ads are true, adding, “He’s palming off the Trump brand to try to make it look like he’s a conservative.”
Simpson’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kettler said the tactic is “something we’re seeing fairly regularly anymore. It’s misleading in terms of what exactly it means, although there is a core of some truth there.”
She said that’s why “it can be important for voters to dig a little deeper … because there is perhaps more nuance or more to the story.”