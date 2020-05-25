Nicholas Jones has aspirations of pulling off two significant upsets in Idaho's primary election, which is being conducted by absentee voting only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 34-year-old Meridian businessman has already pulled off his first unlikely win. It came on May 22, when a federal judge sided with Jones in a lawsuit he filed to force the state to extend an election deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot.
He hopes to achieve his second upset when the votes are counted in his race against Rep. Russ Fulcher in the Republican primary.
The original May 19 deadline for requesting a ballot has come and gone, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill has extended it until May 26. Jones raised concerns in his lawsuit that the website the state used to accept ballot requests was overwhelmed, thereby denying many voters the ability to request ballots in time. The June 2 deadline for ballots to be received has not changed.
Jones, of Meridian, filed a temporary injunction against the election deadline on May 19. The case went to trial three days later and was decided quickly.
"I feel like I'm walking on Cloud Nine," Jones said of his court victory. "We went into this with literally everybody saying, 'You can't win this.' The secretary of state has all of the resources in the world. For us to come out on top on merit, it's very very nice and refreshing and faith inspiring."
Jones said the state's website started experiencing bandwidth problems in April. At the end of April, the state decided to mail registered voters paper ballot request forms with prepaid postage. Voters also had the option of printing out a ballot request form and mailing it in with their own postage.
However, a large percentage of voters reported they didn't receive the forms. Jones believes the cost of postage and lack of access to a printer also dissuaded many voters from printing out their own request forms.
Jones believes the outcome has helped maintain the public's faith in government and the system. He paid $4,000 from his own pocket for the initial filing and has additional legal bills forthcoming.
"It's disheartening for me to see that I was the only person pushing this," Jones said.
He advises voters who receive their ballots at the last moment before the June 2 deadline to take advantage of drop-off boxes outside of state courthouses.
As for his own race, Jones said his campaign team has knocked on more than 40,000 doors, and he's been encouraged by feedback from a service he hired to to assess voter sentiments.
Jones has run his own food trucks and started Good Burger, which now has nine locations, and Chow Public Market and Eatery in Boise. He also owns a store that sells board games, he's been CEO of the digital media agency Nogginwok and he started his own business specializing in delivery of online advertising content, called Swift Impressions.
Russ Fulcher is an international businessman with "deep roots in the dairy industry and Idaho tech companies," according to his Facebook page. Fulcher writes that he believes in small government and defending personal liberties.