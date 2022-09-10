Originally posted Aug. 10 at KTVB.COM
BOISE — The first reported conflict of this year’s Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon.
According to Boise Police’s Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
The protestor seemed to sustain injuries during the conflict, and was checked out by onsite emergency medical personnel.
