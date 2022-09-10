BoisePride2022DSC_0793.JPG

Security personnel pins a Boise Pride Festival counterdemonstrator on Saturday around noon at Cecil D. Andrus Park. The man was later escorted out of the area by Boise Police.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

Originally posted Aug. 10 at KTVB.COM

BOISE — The first reported conflict of this year’s Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon.

