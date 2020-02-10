Concordia University-Portland is closing down, leaving its Boise-based law school in limbo.
On Feb. 7, the Concordia Board of Regents decided to cease operations in Portland at the end of the spring 2020 semester, a decision based on mounting financial challenges and a "challenging and changing educational landscape," according to a Concordia University press release Monday.
The private Lutheran school, which has been in existence since 1905, served more than 6,000 students on its campuses and in online classes.
The Concordia University School of Law in Boise opened in 2012 and was fully approved by the American Bar Association last February. There are 190 students enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a Concordia Law numbers breakdown in their 2019 media guide.
The law school in Boise is looking for another parent institution and does not plan to close, according to Interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith.
“As part of the difficult decision to close the campus in Portland, the Board also decided to give Concordia Law permission to find a willing and viable parent institution,” Haney Keith said Monday in a prepared statement. “This process is underway, and we are currently engaged in active conversations with multiple institutions interested in an affiliation with the law school. We will have more details in coming weeks about Concordia Law moving forward.”
This story will be updated.