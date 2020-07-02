BOISE — The sudden closure of the Concordia University School of Law in downtown Boise has left graduates, faculty and students reeling.
"Concordia Law gave me a voice, and I'm discouraged to think it will no longer be there to do the same for others," said Colin Nash, a Concordia Law alumnus and a candidate for the Idaho House of Representatives' District 16-B.
"As a member of the Concordia family I feel terrible for students and faculty struggling to navigate an abrupt conclusion. As an alumnus I'm frustrated knowing the decade of effort that built Concordia into a financially viable and fully accredited law school," Nash said.
Latonia Haney Keith, dean of the Boise school, said the decision to close the school was "unforeseen, unexpected and inexplicable" given the timing of the closure.
"Students had email addresses and student IDs, and to pull the trigger at the end of the month?" Keith said in an interview on Thursday. "This is really an issue outside of the law school."
According to Concordia Law's website, its remote summer term ends in mid-July.
Concordia Law's parent institution in Portland is dealing with investigations from the Oregon Department of Justice just a few months after it suddenly closed down in February, according to reporting in the Oregonian. Concordia University-Portland operated for 115 years before its closure, which appears to be related to legal issues and a dispute with the Missouri church that funds the school.
In 2015, the U.S. Department of Education said Concordia illegally outsourced some of its online programs to a private contractor HotChalk Inc., The Associated Press reported. Online instruction was the pivotal force that propelled Concordia’s rise to one of the nation’s largest providers of master of education degrees. A $1 million agreement was reached to settle the claim while Concordia officials denied wrongdoing.
According to reporting from the Oregonian, the relationship between Concordia and HotChalk is at the center of the Oregon Department of Justice's investigation of the school, which is demanding mountains of documents from HotChalk involving its business relationship with Concordia University. The school is controlled by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, which had been providing financial support to the Portland university.
Concordia University announced it was opening the Boise law school in 2008, and the new school began taking students in 2012. The law school encountered problems along the way, however, when the American Bar Association postponed making a decision on whether to grant the school accreditation in 2014, according to previous reporting in the Idaho Press.
About a dozen students were in their final year of law school at the time, and they were unable to take the Idaho State Bar Exam because the school wasn’t accredited.
Concordia received provisional accreditation the next year, with 11 graduates taking the bar exam. Concordia Law in Boise was granted full accreditation in early 2019.
In February, the law school found a willing partner in Concordia University, St. Paul and spent months working out a transfer agreement and obtaining approval from the American Bar Association, according to Associated Press reporting.
The deal unraveled over the past few days. Haney Keith would not elaborate, noting pending litigation.
She called the sudden closure "incredibly disheartening" and encouraged alumni to "hold your head up high."
"Concordia is not closing because it provided substandard education; it's really a situation where a very successful law school was impacted by the financial distress of its parent institution," Haney Keith said. "All of our graduates have grit, determination, faith and would face that with determination and professionalism."
For Concordia Law's Boise students, Haney Keith said multiple law institutions, including the University of Idaho and the University of North Dakota, have entered into transfer programs.