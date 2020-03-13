BOISE — Concordia University School of Law in downtown Boise is the latest school to go to online-only courses in response to COVID-19.
The law school, which has 190 students and 45 employees, will hold classes only online from March 16 to April 9, according to a Friday news release.
The school's library services will be available digitally, but all meetings, events and gatherings scheduled at the law school will be postponed, canceled or moved online.
“We will be working with students to ensure that they have access to online instruction and can avoid any impediments to ongoing instruction," Interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith said in the release.