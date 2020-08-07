BOISE — Students rattled by the abrupt closure of Concordia University School of Law in Boise are asking the Idaho attorney general to step in on their behalf.
In July, a dozen Concordia Law students filed a complaint and request for intervention with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office, citing "significant harm" from the school's permanent closure, announced June 25 after a deal to affiliate with Concordia University, St. Paul, fell through.
The students' complaint calls for Concordia in Boise to follow through on its "teach-out plan" to assist the 147 students left in limbo by the closure. The complaint urges the Idaho Attorney General's Office to appoint an independent trustee to manage Concordia School of Law "for the benefit of all its creditors, including students."
The American Bar Association has approved two different teach-out plans for Concordia School of Law students. The first, passed in March, was contingent on Concordia University, St. Paul becoming the parent institution. The plan would have allowed students to continue studying at Concordia Law in Boise until May 31, 2023, and after that, transfer to another law school to complete their degree.
Then in July, after the St. Paul deal fell through, the American Bar Association approved another teach-out plan for the Boise school. That plan involves partnerships with other law schools, including University of Idaho College of Law in Boise, the University of North Dakota School of Law, Creighton University School of Law, Mississippi School of Law and Washburn School of Law, who would take on Concordia students. Those institutions agreed to accept credits, students and some financial burdens, according to the revised teach-out plan.
But Concordia students are hoping the Idaho attorney general will instead allow them to continue their schooling at Concordia School of Law's campus in Boise, where they had planned to attend for the entirety of their law school career.
According to Steve Taggart, a partner at Maynes Taggart Law Firm in Idaho Falls, the attorney general's office does have the power to create an independent trustee, legally termed a receiver, under the Idaho Charitable Solicitation Act.
"Under that act, the AG has a series of rights … and one of those is to appoint a receiver to deal with the assets of an entity (like Concordia School of Law)," Taggart said.
"It's an interesting theory," Taggart said.
Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, said the complaint had been received but the office had no comment.
Boise's Concordia University was in search of a new parent institution after the 115-year-old Concordia University-Portland announced its own sudden closure in February. The Oregon Department of Justice is investigating the closure, which appears to be related to a dispute with the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod that funded the Portland school, according to The Oregonian.
Former Boise students Jenny Hoppie, Shelby Sorensen and Kera Giedd are among those attempting to figure out what they're supposed to do next.
Hoppie and Giedd, who both just finished their first year at Concordia, had scholarships awarded by Concordia that paid for most of or all of their tuition. And late closure forced them both to apply to other law schools as transfers when much of the available financial aid was already doled out.
"There's no reason for how badly this has been done," Hoppie said. "It's utterly disregarding the needs of the students."
Giedd and Hoppie chose Concordia, which had a tuition of $29,000 a year, because they would be able to graduate without mountains of debt.
And for third-year law students like Sorensen, choices on which law school to transfer to are limited because there are barriers to transferring credits.
While Sorensen was able to transfer most of his credits to the University of Idaho College of Law, he will require another semester to finish his degree instead of graduating early, like he'd planned at Concordia. And now he's struggling with doubts and the frustrations of being a student during a worldwide pandemic.
"I've wanted to be an attorney since I was 4 years old," Sorensen said, and the closure of his school, the instability of his career choice and the bitterness that came from the feelings of neglect from the school left him reeling.
"They made this announcement a week before finals," Sorensen said. "There was such a lack of care and empathy for us as students."
Sorensen's preparation for the bar exam was also negatively impacted by Concordia's closure. Because of his disrupted schooling, Sorensen will have to prepare for the test while retaking courses at the University of Idaho.
"If you think about it, legal issues have arisen because of their ineptitude and their lack of due diligence," he said. "You are required as a lawyer to do your due diligence, and they are not being the zealous advocates … we are trained to be as attorneys."