BOISE — Concordia University, St. Paul has agreed to become the new parent institution for Concordia School of Law in Boise.
The Boise law school on Thursday announced its new partner in education, a swift turnaround for an institution whose previous parent university, Concordia University-Portland, on Feb. 7 decided to close its doors at the end of the spring term.
Interim Concordia Law Dean Latonia Haney Keith said since that decision, representatives from her school in Boise had spoken with multiple institutions about pairing with them, and eventually decided on Concordia University, St. Paul in Minnesota.
While the decision will not be finalized until the American Bar Association approves the merger, Keith said she was looking forward to the partnership.
Concordia University, St. Paul, which serves more than 5,000 students, has committed to retain the Boise school's legal education program, faculty and staff, according to a media release about the merger.
"The transfer of ownership to Concordia University, St. Paul means that there will be no disruptions for our program of legal education," Keith said.
The Portland university's closure stems from mounting financial challenges and a “challenging and changing educational landscape,” a university press release states. The private Lutheran university, founded in 1905, serves more than 6,000 students on its campuses and in online classes.
Concordia University School of Law in Boise, which has 190 students, opened in 2012 and was fully approved by the American Bar Association last year. Graduates often stay in Idaho, working in the Treasure Valley or Twin Falls in public service positions such as public defense, prosecution or government work, Keith said.
"This partnership achieves what we set out to do when we began this search," Keith said, pointing out the potential for stability and growth in Concordia's new institutional attachment.
St. Paul is a Lutheran institution like Concordia University-Portland with a connection to the Boise area through its provost and chief operating officer, Eric LaMott, who earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees at Boise State University.
Tuition will remain on the "same trajectory" LaMott said, and Concordia Law students will see very little difference in their day-to-day lives at the school.
LaMott said Concordia Law School fit well with Concordia University, St. Paul's goals, calling the connection a "beautiful affinity," which checked off the boxes needed for St. Paul's board to vote unanimously on Feb. 14 to partner with Concordia Law School.
"This is a gem in the Gem State," LaMott said.