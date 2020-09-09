BOISE — A national computer science education franchise is opening a new location in Boise.
The Dallas-based iCode offers virtual and in-person computer coding education through after-school programs and summer camps. While iCode currently offers virtual programs in Idaho, the Boise franchise is the first brick-and-mortar location in the state.
The new franchise, located in east Boise’s Harris Ranch neighborhood, is owned by Stephania Moore, a former registered nurse. The franchise is expected to open this fall.
“I am so excited to be offering in-person, hybrid and online education program to the young students of Boise and Treasure Valley,” Moore said in a news release. “Our summer program is a great outlet for kids to stay academically involved during the months between school years.”
The Boise iCode will offer STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) computer science education. The curriculum includes lessons on robotics, web design, game development and coding languages, such as Java, Python and C++.
For information, visit icodeschool.com/boise121/.