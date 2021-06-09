BOISE — A 270-unit apartment complex is coming to southeast Boise, near the intersection of Gowen Road and Federal Way.
Before attaining approval, the developer, Hawkins Companies, first had to hurdle an appeal by concerned neighbors. Those concerns led to a Tuesday appeal hearing before the Boise City Council, which Mayor Lauren McLean said was one of the “most unique” the former city council president has experienced.
Neighbors and business owners Stephen Leonard, David Becker and Anthony Fondino appealed a Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approval of the project. Their primary concern was an access road that runs from Grand Forest Drive on the east side of the site connected to a shopping center on the west side, which hosts an Albertsons, liquor store and other businesses. They argued a multi-family complex on either side of the access road would restrict traffic to the shopping center.
But by the end of Tuesday’s council meeting — with council members seeming to lean toward denying the appeal — one of the appellants said he felt “like a winner” anyway because council members listened to their concerns — which the Planning and Zoning Commission had failed to do, he said.
“You’ve asked the same questions that we’re asking,” Becker said. “I think there’s benefit to that, and I think there’s growth in that, and I think that we can work together with the developer so that we can come with a proper solution that would be good for everybody involved.”
The council unanimously denied the appeal while adding several design conditions to appease the appellants. Conditions include that the access road remain open for the duration of construction, that diagonal or parallel, rather than perpendicular, parking spots be installed along the roadway and that access for bicycles be explored.
“It’s good to have the exchange of ideas,” said Brandon Whallon, a planner for Hawkins Companies. “We’ve learned about the concerns the neighbors had, and we’ll go back to the drawing board and see if we can incorporate some these ideas and designs into our plans.”
Plans for the apartment complex — located at 2454 E. Gowen Road — include 14 buildings, a clubhouse and multiple playgrounds.
The appeal denial means the project is approved.