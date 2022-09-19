BOISE — A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions.
Erik Berg, chairman of the Ada County Democratic Party, filed the complaint with the offices of Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Both offices confirmed Monday that they had received the complaint, and declined to comment further.
Galloway did not respond to a request for comment from the Idaho Press on Monday. West Ada spokesman Greg Wilson said the district hadn’t yet received a copy of the complaint.
“We felt that it was something that the attorney general and the prosecutor needed to look into,” Berg told the Idaho Press on Monday afternoon. “I hope the prosecutor and the attorney general take a good look into it and … see what happened and make sure that candidates understand what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do.”
A 2018 Idaho law forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns, specifically including computer systems or software. Galloway, a current Republican state representative from Boise, is running for the Senate, and defeated five-term GOP incumbent Sen. Fred Martin in the May primary.
Galloway had scheduled a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” at Centennial High School on Saturday as a fundraiser for her Senate campaign. Galloway also requested, and the school district sent out, more than 700 electronic flyers advertising the “Daddy-Daughter Dance” to households with students at the Spalding STEM Academy in the district.
Admission for the event was set at $40 to $50, with proceeds to the campaign. A small line at the bottom of the district-distributed flyers said, “Event hosted by Codi 4 Idaho,” and below that, “Our district approves flyers from organizations as a community service and does not imply sponsorship nor endorsement of this program or event.”
Late Friday afternoon, Galloway canceled plans to hold the event at the public school, and instead moved it to a privately owned space in Boise.
In an email to Berg on Friday afternoon, Amy White, attorney for the West Ada School District, defended the scheduling of the political fundraiser at the public high school. “The rental application indicated that this is an individual rental for personal purposes under a Category III, For Profit rental,” White wrote. “I can also advise that the District’s rental policy is applied equitably to any individual and/or organization seeking to use our facilities, in the same times and manners available to the general public. Rentals have occurred associated with both local political parties, including use of a district facility for a county democratic caucus.”
The 2018 Idaho law, Idaho Code 74-6, was amended this year specifically to allow for political party events if all parties are accorded the same access. The change came in response to questions over the longstanding practice of the Ada County Republican Central Committee holdings its meetings at the Ada County Courthouse. Sections forbidding public facilities or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns remained unchanged.
Berg, in his complaint, wrote that despite the cancellation of the event at the public school, “Codi Galloway and West Ada School District had already promoted this event to students’ families across the school district via its digital newsletter “peachjar” and solicited donations to Codi Galloway’s campaign from unsuspecting parents by disseminating a hyperlink to directly donate to her campaign.”
Peachjar is a vendor the school district uses for dissemination of flyers to district patrons by community groups.
“Because Codi Galloway used school district resources to promote this event and solicited campaign contributions using school district resources both she and West Ada School District violated Idaho Code 74-604 which prohibits the use of public property or resources to advocate for a political candidate,” Berg wrote.
Penalties for violations of the Idaho law in question, entitled the “Public Integrity in Elections Act,” include civil penalties of $250; or $1,500 for violations that are “knowing” violations; or $2,500 for repeat violations within 12 months.
On Friday morning, before the dance was moved, former GOP Idaho attorney general David Leroy told the Idaho Press there are serious legal concerns about a political candidate holding a fundraiser for her campaign at a public school, and having the school district send out electronic flyers advertising it, regardless of whether the school district has a general policy of renting to anyone.
“It’s not only the use of the school facility, but significantly, this use of the computer software and the computer system is specifically mentioned in the statute as something that’s prohibited,” Leroy said. “In my opinion as to both, it’s not only bad form but probably non-compliant with statute if referred to the prosecutor or the Attorney General.”
Galloway faces Democrat Rick Just and Constitution Party hopeful Sarah Clendenon for the District 15 Senate seat in the Nov. 8 general election.