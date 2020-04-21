The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho is estimating that in the past year, the population of Ada and Canyon counties grew by 25,000 people to 737,790.
COMPASS releases population estimates every year, using federal Census data, local building construction permits, household sizes and vacancy rates and the expansions of city limits to determine their annual population numbers.
This year's estimate puts Ada County above the half-million mark, with an estimated 502,970 residents. Canyon County is up to 234,820 people in its estimated population, according to COMPASS.
In the past year, Nampa and Meridian have grown the most, according to the estimates; Meridian grew to an estimated 119,350 residents, an expansion of 4,670 since 2019, and Nampa saw its population expand by 4,830 residents, up to 106,860.
The population estimates are based on the 2010 Census.