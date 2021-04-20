Ada and Canyon Counties' combined population increased nearly 24,000 people from 2020, for a total of 761,680 people according to a new estimate by the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS).
From 2016, it’s a jump of 110,650, or 17%.
Meridian’s population grew by 8,540 people in the past year, the biggest increase among cities in Ada and Canyon counties. The 2021 estimate of 127,890 people is more than 13 times as many as the 9,596 people in 1990 and nearly a 40% increase from 2016, when the population was 91,420.
COMPASS updates its population estimates as of April 1 each year based on the most recent U.S. Census. Since the 2020 Census was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s estimates remain based on the 2010 Census.
“We are eagerly anticipating the release of the 2020 Census data later this year,” COMPASS Principal Planner and demographer Carl Miller said in a news release. “The decennial Census provides a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get full population counts and information about the characteristics of our communities.”
In addition to the 2010 Census, COMPASS based its estimate on construction permits, household sizes, vacancy rates and recent annexations.
While Boise’s population estimate increased 1,210 in the past year, surrounding cities grew more:
- Nampa’s population is estimated at 110,980 (gain of 4,120)
- Caldwell is at 63,760 (gain of 2,550)
- Eagle at 34,470 (gain of 1,910)
- Kuna is at 27,570 (2,680)
"We can tell what parts of the valley, and of each community, are growing fastest," Miller said. "Being able to track those changes on a local scale, as opposed to just broad regional growth, is important to addressing future needs.”