Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 17, 2020
The Nampa School District will meet again Tuesday night, after a raucous meeting on Monday, when dozens of community members swarmed district headquarters and honked their horns during a closed executive session.
Paula Kellerer
District teachers and local community members speculated the executive session was about Superintendent Paula Kellerer, who has headed the district since 2017.
Kellerer’s contract was renewed in August of 2020, according to a copy provided by the district. Her new contract extends until June 30, 2023, and awards her an annual salary of $152,967.
District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck could not confirm Monday’s meeting was about Kellerer. Executive sessions are closed to the public and Tuck was not in the meeting. Nampa school district trustees did not respond to EdNews’ calls to discuss the executive session. Kellerer said in an email that it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the closed meeting, but that “the board and I are committed to continuing to lead the district – working to support staff, students and parents.”
On Facebook, some teachers and community members called for others to use the hashtag #ProPaula to share their support for the superintendent.
At least 300 people joined the Monday board meeting via Zoom, Tuck said, maxing out the platform’s capacity. KBOI reports people logged into the meeting with screen names like “I support Paula.”
More community members parked outside the district building during the executive session, honked their horns for more than an hour and hollered.
Kellerer wrote an email to school district staff on Tuesday thanking them for their support, but did not confirm that Monday’s meeting was about her.
Her note to staff said that Tuesday’s meeting and executive session would not be a continuation of whatever was discussed on Monday night. The district has a “Stay Open Committee” meeting at 5 p.m., followed by a work session of the board and a special board meeting with an executive session, which starts at 8 p.m.
“While there is an executive session addressing district business brought to the board by our administrators, the topic of this session has nothing to do with last night’s executive session,” the email reads.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting says trustees will discuss the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of a Nampa public officer, employee, staff member, individual agent, or student.
Personnel matters and matters of student discipline are confidential under Idaho’s open meetings law.