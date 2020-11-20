CALDWELL — Martha Rodriguez walked into the Community Council of Idaho in Caldwell on Thursday morning to collect a relief check and a handful of face masks for her family as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rodriguez said the pandemic has affected her greatly. It's been a tough year in other ways, too. Her husband, a firefighter and the only income-earner in their family of four, was recently diagnosed with cancer.
She believes her two children have autism, but they haven't been diagnosed, she told the Idaho Press. Many of her appointments have been canceled due to the pandemic, she said.
Rodriguez, speaking in Spanish, said she was supposed to have appointments at two schools to get her sons enrolled when the pandemic hit.
To help families facing hardships during the pandemic with few other safety nets, the Community Council of Idaho and the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance created a relief fund, Ayuda Para Nuestras Familias (Help for Our Families).
Additionally, the community council partnered with Family Medicine Health Center to distribute 5,000 face masks, geared toward helping farmworkers and their families. The effort was funded by an $8,750 grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
On Thursday, as individuals came to pick up their Ayuda Para Nuestras Families check, they also grabbed masks for their whole family.
The relief fund supports people in various situations, whether they have lost their wages due to COVID-19, are at high risk of contracting the virus and may have gotten sick, are caring for loved ones who have the virus, or are undocumented.
The fund was created because undocumented families and farmworkers have few resources when it comes to fighting the pandemic. Undocumented families were left out of the $2 trillion stimulus package, known as the CARES Act that Congress passed earlier this year. Undocumented workers also are ineligible for unemployment benefits, so if they are laid off, they only have their savings to fall back on.
Community Council of Idaho has started distributing the $500 checks to families at all of its locations across Idaho, said Irma Morin, executive director.
The idea to distribute additional masks came from Martha Madero, a community health worker with Family Medicine Health Center. She works with the Latino community, and one day she was getting her hair cut and saw a group of older farmworkers who tried to come get their hair cut. They were not wearing masks and were turned away. Madero walked out and talked to them; they told her they didn't own masks.
Madero gave them extra masks she had, but it occurred to her that many Latino farmworkers still did not own masks.
Madero said the men she talked to were H-2A workers, part of a federal program that allows employers to bring in workers from outside the U.S. to fill seasonal agriculture jobs.
"They didn't know they had to wear masks," Madero said.
Madero, who sews in her spare time, began sewing masks at the beginning of the pandemic and started distributing them to anyone who needed one.
Family Medicine Health Center wanted to distribute the masks in partnership with Community Council of Idaho because COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Latinos, said Tad Arn, chief operating officer for the health centers, and the council has deep ties to the community.
Latinos, while only 13% of Idaho's population, make up 24% of the state's COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Family Medicine Health Center also has a refugee clinic, Arn said, and he has seen the virus impact the refugee community greatly as well.
"I just want people to stay safe," he said.